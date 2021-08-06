 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $600,000

Stunning custom home on gorgeous, tranquil 1.76 acres, boasts loads of livable luxury w/ exceptional fresh modern improvements & upgrades throughout. Large rocking chair front porch w/ calming waterfall welcomes you into a wonderful open floor plan w/ gleaming hardwoods, loads of natural light, high ceilings, formal dining/office & great room w/ fireplace/gas logs. Center stage is a dreamy Chef's kitchen w/ massive island, bar seating, new granite & s/s appliances overlooking your light filled sunroom! Split BR plan offers spacious main level owner’s suite w/ spa-like bath & elevated closet system. 2 add’l BR‘s on main w/ generous bonus room & full bath above your 3 car garage! Entertain on your gorgeous screened in porch overlooking your stunning, park like setting wooded/fenced yard w/ 9 zone commercial grade irrigation system. Or out on your exceptional outdoor living space w/ fireplace. Prime location, NO HOA & less than 10 mins to public boat launch & Villages at Sherrill’s Ford!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

  • Updated

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics