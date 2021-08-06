Stunning custom home on gorgeous, tranquil 1.76 acres, boasts loads of livable luxury w/ exceptional fresh modern improvements & upgrades throughout. Large rocking chair front porch w/ calming waterfall welcomes you into a wonderful open floor plan w/ gleaming hardwoods, loads of natural light, high ceilings, formal dining/office & great room w/ fireplace/gas logs. Center stage is a dreamy Chef's kitchen w/ massive island, bar seating, new granite & s/s appliances overlooking your light filled sunroom! Split BR plan offers spacious main level owner’s suite w/ spa-like bath & elevated closet system. 2 add’l BR‘s on main w/ generous bonus room & full bath above your 3 car garage! Entertain on your gorgeous screened in porch overlooking your stunning, park like setting wooded/fenced yard w/ 9 zone commercial grade irrigation system. Or out on your exceptional outdoor living space w/ fireplace. Prime location, NO HOA & less than 10 mins to public boat launch & Villages at Sherrill’s Ford!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $600,000
