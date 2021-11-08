This is your unicorn! Waterfront, full brick ranch on basement w/ built in heated (propane) 14 x 28 liner pool! Solar panels keep electric costs way down & installed 2018. Main level is 3 bedrooms with huge all season sunroom overlooking the lake. Nice waterview from inside the home and on the back deck. Sellers have given the kitchen an update with painted cabinets, epoxied counters and a gas stove. Lower level was completed by sellers to include full kitchen with electric stove, granite counters, dishwasher and additional multi purpose room that has been a bedroom on occasion. Septic is 3 bedroom permit. Bath with stall shower. Interior also includes Rheem Heat Pump Hot Water Heater, Nest smart thermostats & water softner. Additional exterior features include fire pit and retaining wall. Deck is maintenance free. Boat launch is on this property and may be used by a few other homes in the neighborhood on occasion (deeded ramp access). No HOA. Fresh Int. Paint
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
The Mooresville BOC approved a $262,712 economic incentive grant to Holley, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance …
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
The Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Metro Area Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship Tournament. The championship game fe…
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresvil…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.