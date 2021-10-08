www.TeeterAtTheLake.com Rare, gorgeous lot has year round deep water (18ft last time we measured) & is located near the Main Channel. +150' of shoreline includes a floating dock, platform pier & walking bridge. Beautiful long range views of Lake Norman from the dock, pier & oversized screened porch. This 3 bedroom home is on a quiet street. Large lot just waiting for you to build your ideal home. It's great for weekend get-a-ways or to reside in until you are ready to build your dream lake home. No HOA!!! Located close to the new shopping center at Hwy 150 and Slanting Bridge Rd. Growing area of the lake! Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise fun…
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 19-25.
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 17-22. For more information regarding specific plots …