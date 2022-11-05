 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $687,400

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $687,400

Beautiful ranch plan off Sherrills Ford Rd. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage. Walk past the covered front porch passed the Home Office and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Freestanding Soaking Tub with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 2 additional bedrooms with WIC's and rear screened in porch.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tyler’s pumpkin patch

Tyler’s pumpkin patch

When the autumn leaves and breeze roll in and everyone gets in the mood for everything “pumpkin,” who doesn’t want to visit a pumpkin patch? T…

Lisa McClowry brings Cher tribute show to Mooresville Saturday

Lisa McClowry brings Cher tribute show to Mooresville Saturday

One might think the end of a nine-month stint in Las Vegas would be an excellent time to take a break. But just days after finishing her run as the music icon Cher there, Lisa McClowry prepares to head to North Carolina as she takes her talents on the road.