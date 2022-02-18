 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $750,000

Welcome home to this well maintained & recently renovated home nestled in the charming lake community of Pointe Norman. This all brick home offers great curb appeal with a rocking chair front porch. Once inside, the home is complete with hardwood floors, 2 story great room & lots of natural light. The open foyer leads into a large dining room finished with new plantation shutters. Kitchen was updated in 2020 including new appliances, granite and cabinets & is sure delight any chef. The main level primary bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, en-suite including an updated rain shower, tile floors, vanity, and cabinets. The oversized covered back porch with solar shades offers a perfect place to relax, bbq & leads directly into the private fenced backyard. Upstairs you'll find two generous sized secondary bedrooms with a jack & jill bath, billiards room & a bonus room (currently being used as a guest room). Deeded Boat Slip is an extra added bonus! New Water Heater 2020, New HVAC 2019.

