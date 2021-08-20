3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $820,000

Great potential as AIRBNB or VRBO! Beautifully maintained Waterfront home with NO HOA! Beautiful sunrise views, directly off of main channel and located across from Lake Norman State Park. Open concept living at its finest-cathedral ceilings in the main living areas and open water views from most rooms. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Primary suite, two secondary bedrooms, one is being used as an office, & full bath on main level. Upstairs currently used as a office and recreational area - perfect for just about any use! Finished basement could be used as a secondary living space and includes vinyl planked floors throughout, guest suite with a full bath, and large open living space with built in wet bar - perfect for entertaining! In addition, there is unfinished space in the basement that can be used for storage or a small workshop. Close proximity to the new shopping center at Slanting Bridge & easily assessable to I-77 and I-40. Welcome Home!