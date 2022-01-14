3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $900,000

Must see well maintained lake house on the main channel, Deep water dock with upper deck, boat lift (boat available for sale) and PWC lift, posts in place for additional lift. Beautiful landscaping and incredible views. The house has a large deck, new kitchen, vaulted ceilings, large primary bedroom with deck access, loft bedroom with bath, great room with fireplace. Lower level has rec room, wet bar patio and large workshop with walkout double doors. Carport and private parking area. Lake living at it's best.