3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $189,900

Charming home located in Stanley, close to Hwy 16, with easy access to Denver or Charlotte. Huge master bedroom can easily fit a king size bed and additional furniture. The master bedroom also has access to two bathrooms. One bathroom has a shower, the other bathroom has the tub. Both bathrooms connect into the large walk in closet. For a total of three bathrooms. The other one is between the other two bedrooms. Amazing living space, great for entertaining. Lot is beautifully surrounded by trees and fenced for privacy and furry friends.