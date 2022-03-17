3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $2,300

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath stunner, with elevator, could be yours!! Situated in the Villas of Cowan Ford. The main level of this home features 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The impressive kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, complete with a gas stove. Spacious wood cabinets and a full pantry offer plenty of storage. Take your own private elevator up to the second floor, where you will find the primary bedroom complimented with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. En suite bathroom with dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms with full bath also located on the second level. The upper level also features a laundry room. Enjoy the evenings on the private covered patio, with a privacy fence in the backyard between the units. Convenient to I-77, HWY 16 and I-485. Easy access to Birkdale Village for shopping and dining.