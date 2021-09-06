3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $225,000

FULL BRICK, RANCH HOME on a beautiful CORNER lot! Nestled on approx .79 acres, this home is a MUST SEE! PERFECT INVESTMENT PROPERTY. PERFECT RENOVATION FOR YOUR FOREVER HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL LOT IN A GREAT LOCATION. Great bones and cozy floor plan. Large kitchen with Island and tiled backsplash - double doors invite you onto the large back deck overlooking a beautiful backyard! Home features a Living Room, Dining Area, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths! Spacious Owner's suite and a large Owner's bathroom with jetted tub and stand alone shower! One closet and another larger walk-in closet in owner's suite. Two car attached garage and one car detached garage features an upstairs storage or finish off for a recreation room, office or a second living quarters! Conveniently located minutes from Denver, Lake Norman, Mt. Island Lake, Uptown Charlotte, I-485, Charlotte-Douglas Airport, and much more.