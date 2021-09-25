3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $309,980

New townhome under construction. Choices for interior finishes can be made until March. Pricing on this unit includes Villa Package. See Photos for what is included in this package. Model home is now open on Wednesday from 10-5 and Saturday from 12-5. If neither of those times work for you, please call us to make an appointment! We can't wait to show you around. Perfect Location just 7 mins from Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC without the Mecklenburg County taxes!. The Cowans Ford Country Club area hugs Lake Norman. Each Townhome has a 2-car garage, open concept, and a PRIVATE ELEVATOR. Community Boat/RV storage with 2 convenient boat launch areas nearby. Sleek modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, & Gas Range. Hardwoods and 9 ft. ceilings throughout main floor. Private covered patio, privacy fenced backyard and a garden area. Very low Taxes and Great Schools! Membership to Cowans Ford Golf/Swim/Tennis Club is optional. Club has boat launch area. Exterior is stone and LP Smartside hard siding with 50-year warranty. Convenient to I-77, HWY 16 and I-485.