3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $320,410

New townhome under construction. Pricing includes Villa Package. Choices for interior finishes can be made until end of April. Model home is now open on Wednesday 10-4 & Saturday from 12-4. If this time doesn't work for you, please call us to make an appointment! We can't wait to show you around. Perfect Location just 7 mins from Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC without the Mecklenburg County taxes!. The Cowans Ford Country Club area hugs Lake Norman. Each Townhome has a 2-car garage, open concept, & a PRIVATE ELEVATOR. Community Boat/RV storage with 2 convenient boat launch areas nearby. Sleek modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, & Gas Range. Hardwoods and 9 ft. ceilings throughout main floor. Private covered patio, privacy fence between units and a garden area. Very low Taxes and Great Schools! Membership to Cowans Ford CC is optional. Club has boat launch area. Exterior is stone and LP Smartside hard siding with 50-year warranty. Convenient to I-77, HWY 16 & I-485.