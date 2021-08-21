 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $320,410

3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $320,410

3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $320,410

New townhome under construction. Pricing includes Villa Package. Choices for interior finishes can be made until end of April. Model home is now open on Wednesday 10-4 & Saturday from 12-4. If this time doesn't work for you, please call us to make an appointment! We can't wait to show you around. Perfect Location just 7 mins from Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC without the Mecklenburg County taxes!. The Cowans Ford Country Club area hugs Lake Norman. Each Townhome has a 2-car garage, open concept, & a PRIVATE ELEVATOR. Community Boat/RV storage with 2 convenient boat launch areas nearby. Sleek modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, & Gas Range. Hardwoods and 9 ft. ceilings throughout main floor. Private covered patio, privacy fence between units and a garden area. Very low Taxes and Great Schools! Membership to Cowans Ford CC is optional. Club has boat launch area. Exterior is stone and LP Smartside hard siding with 50-year warranty. Convenient to I-77, HWY 16 & I-485.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics