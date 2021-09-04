New townhome under construction. Choices for interior finishes can be made until March. Pricing on this unit includes Villa Package. See Photos for what is included in this package. Model home is now open on Wednesday from 10-5 and Saturday from 12-5. If neither of those times work for you, please call us to make an appointment! We can't wait to show you around. Perfect Location just 7 mins from Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC without the Mecklenburg County taxes!. The Cowans Ford Country Club area hugs Lake Norman. Each Townhome has a 2-car garage, open concept, and a PRIVATE ELEVATOR. Community Boat/RV storage with 2 convenient boat launch areas nearby. Sleek modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, & Gas Range. Hardwoods and 9 ft. ceilings throughout main floor. Private covered patio, privacy fenced backyard and a garden area. Very low Taxes and Great Schools! Membership to Cowans Ford Golf/Swim/Tennis Club is optional. Club has boat launch area. Exterior is stone and LP Smartside hard siding with 50-year warranty. Convenient to I-77, HWY 16 and I-485.
3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $320,832
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 11-17. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A two and a half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in a…
- Updated
Recently, I learned that Dr. Joyce Sloop, my old Sunday school teacher and mentor, had passed away. We have lost a luminary of a teacher. When…
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
Nate Maddocks of Mooresville turned 10 years old Aug. 24.
"The Rock" has spoken, and the Rock says his Alabama doppelganger is “way cooler” than him, just so the millions — and millions — of his fans know.
- Updated
Becky Meress always loved birds, so she took that love and turned it into a business.