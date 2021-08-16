New townhome under construction. Pricing includes Ford Package. Choices for interior finishes can be made until end of April. Model home is now open on Wednesday 10-4 & Saturday from 12-4. If this time doesn't work for you, please call us to make an appointment! We can't wait to show you around. Perfect Location just 7 mins from Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC without the Mecklenburg County taxes!. The Cowans Ford Country Club area hugs Lake Norman. Each Townhome has a 2-car garage, open concept, & a PRIVATE ELEVATOR. Community Boat/RV storage with 2 convenient boat launch areas nearby. Sleek modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, & Gas Range. Hardwoods and 9 ft. ceilings throughout main floor. Private covered patio, privacy fence between units and a garden area. Very low Taxes and Great Schools! Membership to Cowans Ford CC is optional. Club has boat launch area. Exterior is stone and LP Smartside hard siding with 50-year warranty. Convenient to I-77, HWY 16 & I-485.
3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $322,624
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
- Updated
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.