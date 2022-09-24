3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $425,000

If you want to be near the lake in the Denver area, but also near all that Huntersville has to offer, then you should probably just be near both. This under 2 year old townhome has been meticulously maintained, and includes many upgrades on the inside, and an extended patio terrace on the outside. Don't let the Stanley address throw you off, as this property is centrally located between Huntersville and Denver in the Cowans Ford area off 73. Short drives and you could be at one of the two area golf courses, any shopping you need including Birkdale Village, or just hanging out at Lake Norman. There is a boat storage area for all units on site, with boat launch areas close by. If you need to get out of town, or have to commute for work, then 77, 485 and 16 are all very convenient. Not to be outdone by the convenient location, the inside is equally as impressive. The pictures tell the true story here, and yes, that is your very own private elevator.