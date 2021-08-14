3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $432,045

Brand New 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Farmhouse in Maynard Farm, Small Quiet Community (six homes) with No HOA and No City Taxes. Country Living Just Minutes to Mountain Island Lake, Charlotte or Lake Norman. Home features, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Custom Cabinets with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Logs. Prior to Start of Construction, Buyer may choose from any of the other five floor-plans if preferred.