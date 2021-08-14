Brand New 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath Farmhouse in Small Quiet Community (six homes) with No HOA and No City Taxes. Country Living Just Minutes to Mountain Island Lake, Charlotte or Lake Norman. Home features, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Custom Cabinets with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Logs. Roof will be architectural shingles.
3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $499,900
