3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $550,000

A nature lover's paradise! Beautifully updated brick 1-story/finished basement w/a 2-car attached garage + a 1-car detached garage/workshop on 2 ACRES in Stanley! The home sits on a wooded 2 acre lot. Laminate wood floors throughout most of the home. Spacious great room upon entry w/ a stone fp. Dining area is open to the gorgeous kitchen. Sliding glass doors in dining access the back screened-in porch that overlooks a wooded setting. The kitchen features white cabinetry, tile backsplash, a farmhouse single bowl sink, ss appli, concrete ctops & under-cabinet lighting! A spacious owners suite on the main level features a WIC, sliding glass doors w/ access to back porch & an updated owners bath! 2 additional BR's on the main level + a flex space that would also make a great office! The finished basement features a large additional den area, 2nd kitchen, an area for a workspace + an additional BR & full bath! Septic permit is only for 3 BR's however this home has 4 BR's + a flex room.