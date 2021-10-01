3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $644,000

Cowans Ford offers Golf:Tennis:Pool:Lake Access with membership . This home has an OUTSTANDING WATERVIEW and was built by Lendy Dellinger one of the areas best known Custom Builders. Main level features Kitchen/Brksft area overlooking miles of open water. Large pantry. Formal DR with chair rail and heavy molding are a testimony of the character and strength of this home.Family Room with propane stove and FP plus Sitting Room.Hardwoods on most of main level. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms each with a private bath. Flex Room could be office/den/playroom. Laundry room upper level.Turret is floored offering amazing views and accessible from pull down stairs in owners walk in closet.Master bath has dual sinks/soaking tub/separate shower and is very private.Owners suite has those amazing waterviews as well. Separate Apartment with 700 sq HLA could be private office/perfect guest qtrs. with /den/bedroom/full bath an kitchenette. Perfect private office when working from home. Has separate HP