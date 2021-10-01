Cowans Ford offers Golf:Tennis:Pool:Lake Access with membership . This home has an OUTSTANDING WATERVIEW and was built by Lendy Dellinger one of the areas best known Custom Builders. Main level features Kitchen/Brksft area overlooking miles of open water. Large pantry. Formal DR with chair rail and heavy molding are a testimony of the character and strength of this home.Family Room with propane stove and FP plus Sitting Room.Hardwoods on most of main level. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms each with a private bath. Flex Room could be office/den/playroom. Laundry room upper level.Turret is floored offering amazing views and accessible from pull down stairs in owners walk in closet.Master bath has dual sinks/soaking tub/separate shower and is very private.Owners suite has those amazing waterviews as well. Separate Apartment with 700 sq HLA could be private office/perfect guest qtrs. with /den/bedroom/full bath an kitchenette. Perfect private office when working from home. Has separate HP
3 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $644,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.