Privacy and tranquility describe this 176’ waterfront custom designed home, nestled in a peaceful deep-water cove across from LKN State Park. Hardwood floors with natural lighting in abundance. Vaulted ceiling GR, breath-taking crown molding through-out, Pella windows and doors, granite, SS appliances, views of LKN all around. The whole side of the primary bedroom suite has been extended 2’ with exterior door out to gorgeous stamped concrete patio. Striking bath with vaulted ceiling, large linen closet between vanity sinks, tiled shower walls and around garden tub with decorative accents. Two additional bedrooms with lovely Lake Norman views with shared bath, tile flooring, dual sinks and walk-in closets. The beautifully finished lower level of this home is perfect for entertaining family and friends too much to list here, see special feature page. 1,000SF floating dock w/covered boat slip and Hydro Hoist boat lift with 6,600 lb. capacity. Beautiful covered lake side seating area.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
- Updated
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
- Updated
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. …