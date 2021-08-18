Beautiful, secluded water front property is perfect for entertaining with over 6,800 sqft of pristine living. This amazing custom built home features knotted Pine vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, a two story great room, huge wide open basement with outside golf cart access, two sunrooms, 3 bedrooms, flex guest room with no closet, 3 bathrooms, a multi-tiered back yard, and a row boat dock and dredge pier. Enjoy every moment of living on the water with a 134' of rip rap shoreline, a private rowboat dock and dredge pier, and a stainless steel Hatteras boat lift that will effortlessly lift your boat out of the water. Neighbors are not visible due to the tree lined property. This home has barely been lived in, averaging a few weeks per year, never a rental. This home is a must see for anyone desiring to be on the lake!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,475,000
