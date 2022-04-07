This 3b/2b home offers an open floor plan with a large great room with cathedral ceiling that opens to nice size kitchen and sunny dining area. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom, Bedrooms 2 & 3 are also a very good size and share a guest bathroom. Home also comes with a 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups, a large yard that provides tons of room for fun outdoor activity and a shed out back for additional storage. Tenants are responsible for maintaining lawn and landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …