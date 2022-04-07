3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,599

This 3b/2b home offers an open floor plan with a large great room with cathedral ceiling that opens to nice size kitchen and sunny dining area. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom, Bedrooms 2 & 3 are also a very good size and share a guest bathroom. Home also comes with a 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups, a large yard that provides tons of room for fun outdoor activity and a shed out back for additional storage. Tenants are responsible for maintaining lawn and landscaping.