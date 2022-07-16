Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family house with back patio and fenced in backyard. Great backyard located in a up and coming neighborhood. Twelve month lease agreement with a one month security deposit. Apply online at clr-properties.com or call office (704)-872-0112
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people are facing felony charges after a call of a reported kidnapping on Perth Road on Sunday.
The current interim superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been selected as the new leader of the Mooresville Graded School District.
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced to prison three South Carolina men for a scheme that defrauded Lowe’s of more tha…
The rest of the story: Survey shows I-SS teachers mostly pleased but there are areas for improvement
On June 1, 2022, the results from the North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey (NCTWCS) were released. The survey began as part of the…
Will Harryman IV recently attended the U.S. Naval Academy’s Summer STEM program from June 6-11.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 26-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
CABARRUS COUNTY — A car crash on N.C. Highway 3 near the Iredell County line left one dead Wednesday afternoon.
A Mooresville man is facing eight charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters from area businesses.
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a college golf team's van in March, killing 9. He had meth in his system, investigators say.