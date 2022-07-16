 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,650

Three bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home located in the Hidden Lakes community. Attached two car garage, open floor plan for the lower level, and large bedroom spaces on the upper floor. Walk-in closets, and upper floor laundry. A one month security deposit is required. One year lease agreement.

