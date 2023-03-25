Come see this new 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom rental in Statesville! 1 Car attached garage for parking and a back patio walkout. Primary bedroom features updated ensuite with chrome fixtures and double sink vanity. Neutral paint, stone countertops and stainless appliances in the modern kitchen. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 pet rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.