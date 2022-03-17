3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,795

Brand new 2 story home. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with an office. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice vinyl plank flooring on main floor and bathrooms. Wood deck over looks large yard. Come see this gem today! The landlord would consider one pet no aggressive breeds. There is a residence benefit package for $25/mo required by the tenant. This program offers many positive benefits like positive credit reporting for on time payments, air filters mailed every 3 months, rewards for gift cards can be earned, credits to be used for concierge services, etc.