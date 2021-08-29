This awesome 3 bedroom ranch style home, nestled in Statesville, offers a unique feel, cool trends and plenty of room. The brick exterior is accompanied with a long driveway and thoughtful craftsmanship found throughout this beautiful home. This 1960s bungalow is filled with details not found in your typical cookie cutter dwelling. Upon entering, you will be greeted by warm vinyl plank flooring and tons of natural light. The kitchen offers new granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, lots of counter space for meal prep, artful backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are incredibly spacious and offer lots of closet space. The backyard is also the ideal spot for barbecues and outdoor gathering. Schedule your private tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
- Updated
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…
On Sunday, the Lake Norman Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Mayhew Park Lane. The Mooresville and Shepherds fire department…