3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $150,000

Great 3 BR 2 BA, tenant in place until the end of Jan. Great home for first time home buyer or investor. Tenant pays $975/month.
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Just building a traditional snowman wasn’t enough for J.T. Smith, owner of Lake Norman Muay Thai. With help from his son, Harrison, and a stud…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
The man was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee when he took a sip of what he believed to be water. It turned out to be a cleaning chemical.
