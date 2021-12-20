 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $160,000

Move in ready 3 bed 1 bath home convienently located near I-77 with quick commute to I-40, Downtoen Statesville, restuarants, shopping, grocery, and both Iredell and Davis Hospitals. This home has new paint and flooring throughout, with a large detached garage/workshop with electricity and a fenced yard sitting on a half acre within the city limits. The fireplace mantel is just for looks there is no fireplace there.

