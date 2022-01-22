 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $175,000

Well maintained 3/2 Doublewide 2017 in quiet neighborhood right off Old Mt Rd. MOVE IN ready and clean. Concrete Drive and woods behind you. Enjoy grilling in your private backyard. Close to State Park and shopping yet country. Newly paved road in neighborhood. Tax record states year built 2018 at one place and 2017 in another. Measurements from tax card.

