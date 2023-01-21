 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $2,025

This new construction Statesville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home wont last long! Two story home with a two car garage and too good to pass up! Over 1800 square feet of NEW to make yours today. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/pet/mo rent. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.

