3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $200,000

Beautiful townhome in Vintage Place conveniently located to downtown Statesville! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome features a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings upstairs with two additional bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom. Marble counter tops in the bathrooms. Large living room on the main level with a nice kitchen open to the dining room. Enjoy some privacy on the fenced in patio! There is also a storage room outside. HOA maintains lawn care, termite, parking lot and exterior features. EVERYTHING in this home is just 3 years old!!