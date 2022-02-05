 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,000

Great location, convenient to I77 and I40. Don't miss this one! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in quiet area. New Construction, Home warranty through builder, and more!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics