Lovingly maintained one owner home. The main level features a spacious living room, kitchen, full bath, and bedroom. Upstairs hosts an additional 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Full basement is heated & cooled, has a full bathroom, 2 additional finished rooms, and a workspace. Enjoy the sounds of the adjacent stream from your wrap around porch. Vinyl replacement windows. Whole home Generac generator installed in 2015. 2 Car carport. Outbuilding is wired. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Basement Workbench, & dehumidifier convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
- Updated
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …