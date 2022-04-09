New construction!! Do not miss this opportunity to have a brand new house with brand new finishes at this price point! Located within 5 minutes of downtown Statesville, and 5 minutes from I-77. We have Certificate of Occupancy in hand and are ready to close. **Note, pictures are sample photos of the finished version of his home. Home colors and foundation type are subject to change based on location.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000
