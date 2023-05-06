**Portfolio buyer was unable to close on entire portfolio, so this is back on the market** Seller is offering 5K in seller paid closing costs, which can also be applied to interest rate buy down! Beautiful new build near downtown Statesville! This build comes stock with all appliances, tile in the master bathroom & kitchen, and a perfect floor plan for any family! This area has a ton of new construction & flips going on, don't miss out on your opportunity!