BRAND NEW two-story home with 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 1240 Sq. Ft. Open family room, kitchen, and dining area with LVP flooring throughout. ALL NEW APPLIANCES including SS sink, dishwasher, range, and exhaust hood. White Shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers and granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Ceiling Fans, Hi-Efficiency heat pump HVAC System. Nice level lot with trees in the backyard. No HOA. One-year builders warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville Performing Arts & Events will present a special evening of music, Ruben Sings Luther, at the Mooresville Performing Arts Cente…
CHAPEL HILL — Kelsey Rhyne sat on the bench after the final buzzer, waiting for her name to be announced. When it was, she quickly got up and …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 26-March 4. For more information regarding specific pl…
Eleven-year-old Finn died Saturday, March 11, “due to an irreparably broken hind leg.”
Authorities say a 34-year-old Davidson County man picked up a 13-year-old girl in Texas after persuading her to leave her home over the weeken…