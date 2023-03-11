Stylish Statesville home that has just been completed! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story home with an open floor plan and durable LVP flooring throughout. The home features a beautiful white kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. All bathrooms have LVP flooring, granite countertops, and elongated comfort-height toilets. Exterior highlights include architectural shingles, vinyl siding, a concrete driveway, patio on the side of the house for easy grilling. This home is located a short walk from the 8+ acre Andrews Natural Area and greenway! Minutes from the restaurants and shops in downtown Statesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $230,000
