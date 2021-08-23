 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $234,900

This spacious ranch home in historic Statesville was just fully renovated. New wood floors, tile showers, granite countertops, and a fresh coat of paint inside and out. All new plumbing, HVAC and Roof with gutters. quiet neighborhood with lots of parking and yard. Wont last long! Come see it today!

