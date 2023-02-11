Welcome home to this never before lived in 2022 Clayton Blakeshire 182 with large living area and den. This 3 bedroom plus office with closet, 2 bath 1,820 square foot home comes with new fridge, stove, range hood, dishwasher, kitchen island, upgraded Ecobee thermostat, front exterior dormer, upgraded vinyl tilt-in thermal pane windows, vinyl siding, vinyl flooring throughout, gutters, architectural shingle roof, and 1 year warranty. Lot features large cleared back and front yards with new oversized 10 x 12 wood back porch. *Office could be used as 4th bedroom or bonus room.