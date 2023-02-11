Welcome home to this never before lived in 2022 Clayton Blakeshire 182 with large living area and den. This 3 bedroom plus office with closet, 2 bath 1,820 square foot home comes with new fridge, stove, range hood, dishwasher, kitchen island, upgraded Ecobee thermostat, front exterior dormer, upgraded vinyl tilt-in thermal pane windows, vinyl siding, vinyl flooring throughout, gutters, architectural shingle roof, and 1 year warranty. Lot features large cleared back and front yards with new oversized 10 x 12 wood back porch. *Office could be used as 4th bedroom or bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…
Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford on Wednesday. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 …
Admittedly, Sheila Whitman and Kelly Flynt, sisters from High Point, had experienced nearly every professional milestone in their lives as a t…
A Mooresville man died Wednesday evening when the scooter he was operating struck a utility pole.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on multiple counts involving child po…