 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

Check it out! This brand new spacious home is sure to please!! It even has TWO living areas for you to spread out in!! The kitchen has beautiful white alabaster cabinetry, grayish/bronze laminate counter tops, a handy island, new stainless appliances and a big walk in pantry off the laundry! The master suite's private bathroom has an oversized shower, separate soaking tub, double sink vanity and large walk-in shower. Upgraded finishes such as 2 panel & ceramic sinks, 2 inch blinds fixtures. Close to I77 and convenient to shopping; yet has a country feel. No HOA! Builder warranty for new owner to be provided **Images are representative of layout and not finishes**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics