Seller is offering $5,000 in closing costs!!! Amazing New build in Statesville only 5 minutes away from Downtown Statesville and 3 minutes from Hwy 77!! Some features this home has are soft close cabinets, cased windows, and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms!! G/E appliances throughout This home has LVP flooring throughout the main living area and bathrooms as well as padded carpet in all bedrooms!! Has a 10X12 walkout back deck and a huge amount of storage space in the crawl with an oversized crawl door! If your looking for a new build for under $300k in a great location look no further!!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Steven Andiloro, 51, of Mooresville, is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged investment fraud scheme and for fraudulently obta…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 30-July 14
Acqua Ragazza, 201 N. Church St., Suite 102, Mooresville, 95/A