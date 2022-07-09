COME HOME to this BRAND NEW beautiful ranch with 3 br and 2 full baths. The master suite features a walk in closet, tons of light and its own private bath, your private getaway. High ceilings throughout make this spacious home feel even bigger and the open plan in the kitchen, dining and family room make this a great home for your family and friends to gather. The kitchen features an island and 42" cabinets. The expansive rear deck overlooks a small stream. Sit on the covered front porch and say hi to your neighbors as they stroll by. Five minute walk into DT Statesville Shops and Restaurants. No HOA. Full vinyl siding and a 30 yr architectural roof make this an easy home to take care of. P.S. Luxury vinyl plank, granite counters, tile backsplash, 9' Ceilings throughout, stainless steel appliances. Home is ready for you to move in. (Mirrors,shelves and hardware install on 6/28)
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,900
