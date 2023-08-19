**COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION ** This home is boasting some of the best property features found in new home builds. Plenty of natural light flows throughout the open and airy living room and kitchen. Stunning Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring flow throughout the home, Designer backsplash, countertops, smart appliances, and a POT FILLER over the stove!! The Grandeur Owner Bath with Tile surround tub & shower w/waterproof TV. Tankless water heater.. This masterful design uniquely embodies both affordable luxury and sought-after modern features. If you're seeking to find the perfect home, this home is calling your name. THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE!!(Completed April 2023) Home is under contract, seller will entertain backup offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $248,000
