3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $255,000

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The home features brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and flooring, with all new appliances. The Living room and the bedrooms feature brand new carpet and trim with the whole house repainted. The are brand doors and windows with new vinyl siding and gutters. The spacious deck over looking the yard is the perfect place to grill and relax. The roof and the air conditioning unit are only a few years old. The lower level features a wood stove with a rock wall to sit by a fire! The house has been remodeled from top to bottom.

