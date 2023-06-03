Amazing New build in Statesville only 5 minutes away from Downtown Statesville and 3 minutes from Hwy 77!! Some features this home has are soft close cabinets, cased windows, and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms!! G/E appliances throughout This home has LVP flooring throughout the main living area and bathrooms as well as padded carpet in all bedrooms!! Has a 10X12 walkout back deck and a huge amount of storage space in the crawl with an oversized crawl door! If your looking for a new build for under $300k in a great location look no further!! SELLER IS OFFERING $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS TO BUYER
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $256,760
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
WATCH NOW: 'You're only you once': Mooresville seniors bid farewell to high school; look forward to next steps
YOYO: You’re only you once.
A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from a Mooresville assisted living facility.