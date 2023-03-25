1566 sqft plus garage for under $260K? Rare find! This new construction TruNorth Home offers 3 beds with 2.5 baths and a bonus loft. The home sits nicely on a huge corner lot. (Unusual in this price range). Upstairs laundry room is convenient to all of the bedrooms. No more lugging laundry up and down the stairs. Upgrades include quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, Wifi Thermostat and wifi garage door opener. Additional upgrades include a data hub for centralized internet and TV distribution and a double width driveway for side by side parking. Its rare to find a home with this many upgrades for under $300K.