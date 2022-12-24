 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $278,000

Well-maintained unit with only one owner. Open floor plan with dining room, large kitchen island (eat-in bar) and custom cabinets), and living room (ceiling fan) with access to back patio. Good sized primary bedroom on the main floor is big plus and has ceiling fan. Primary bedroom has private bath (double vanity, custom cabinetry, walk-in shower, walk-in closet). Separate laundry room on main with custom cabinets. Half bath located on main floor. Patio has a nice view with no townhomes directly behind you. Seller has easy to-install awning for the patio which is great for summer shade;awning stored in the garage attic. Flooring on main is LVP and water resistant. 2nd floor features a loft area perfect for use as a family room. 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs with closets. Private study highly desirable as home office or computer room. Zoned HVAC serviced twice/year (originally 10-year warranty). Shelving in garage remains. Added feature is level driveway. Smoke detectors and deadbolts.

