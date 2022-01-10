 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $288,000

Rare find! Beautiful brick, ranch home with in-ground pool in the highly sought after Old Country Club neighborhood. This spacious home sits on 1.2 acres, enjoy privacy and acreage in the middle of town. Hard wood floors, large basement and additional lot beside home included. Do not miss this gem! Above ground oil tank and below ground tank present that has been drained and filled with sand.

