3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,900

Perfect Catawba River Access Gated Community.New Construction 3 bed 2 bath ranch home w/huge finished 700 Sq.Ft.bonus room on the upper level. Can be an extra bedroom or movie room or office space. Make it what you want. This home is perfect for any type of buyer weather you are looking for your first home, down sizing or looking for more space to grow. Wonderful open floor plan. All bedrooms, bathrooms, and laundry room are on the main level. The owners suite offers a large private bathroom with dual bowl vanity, tile shower, and large walk in closet. The upstairs finished bonus area could accommodate a 4th bedroom or office and still have plenty of room to have a large open area. The back deck overlooks a large level lot. This is a growing gated community with river access. Private gated river access. This beautiful community is just a two minute drive from I-40 access. Easy commute to Statesville, Hickory and Mooresville. One hour drive into Charlotte or up into the mountains.

